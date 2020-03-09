It’s time to get your trucks and field equipment ready for the 2020 cropping season.
Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County March 11 or March 18 for Understanding of the Licensing & Legal Aspects of Agricultural Transportation with Adrian Armpriester, NYS Department of Transportation Region 3 Syracuse.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is inviting all farms, producers and ag service professionals to attend either upcoming Winter Shop Meeting:
• Wednesday, March 11, 12:30 to 3 p.m. — Hosted by Hourigan Dairy Farm 878 Gorham Road, Elbridge
• Wednesday, March 18, 12:30 to 3 p.m. — Hosted by Jason Horst, Upstate Custom Harvest, LLC 10877 Slayton Road, Cato
Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to:
• Can any type of vehicle be registered under the Agricultural class?
• Can I drive on public highways with my registered farm vehicle?
• What type of license(s) do I need? Do I need to log my hours?
• What are the weight limits for a truck hauling a trailer?
• What does an Inspection for Agricultural class vehicles and trailers cover?
• What are my insurance requirements?
Bring or send your employees. These CCE Cayuga County Winter Shop Meetings are free. Heated shop, coffee and light refreshments provided. Just show up and take your camp chair.
Questions? Need directions? Ron Kuck, (315) 704-8810, rak76@cornell.edu