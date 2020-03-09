Weather Alert

...ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL TODAY... BREEZY, MILD AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT HAVE LOST THE SNOWPACK, WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEW YORK TOWARD THE FINGER LAKES REGION. THE RISK WILL BE GREATEST IN OPEN AND SUFFICIENTLY DRIED OUT LOCATIONS SUCH AS FIELDS AND LESS WOODED AREAS. ANY OUTSIDE BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED.