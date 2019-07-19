CANANDAIGUA — On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Thompson Health Guild will host a fashion show and evening cocktail reception at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park, 151 Charlotte St.
Billed as “a night of fashion and friendship benefiting a great cause,” the event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., featuring Chandeliers Boutique, Icon Salon & Spa on the Shore and P.O.S.H., a secondhand boutique. Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Café Sol will be served, along with wine and beer. Boutique shopping will also be available.
Tickets are $50 per guest or $90 per couple, with reserved VIP tables available on a limited basis for $650. These tables will seat 10 and be located along the runway for prime viewing. Those at the VIP tables will also be treated to champagne and goodie bags.
Proceeds benefit the Thompson Health Guild, which was founded in 1905 and raises money to help fund expansions, equipment and special initiatives for hospital patients, visitors, and nursing home residents. The guild also awards scholarships each year, for Thompson nurses and for local high school students who are pursuing studies in the healthcare field.
The reservation deadline for the fashion show is Wednesday, July 31. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Fashion to reserve a spot. For more information on the event, email tarynwindheim@gmail.com.
For more information on the guild — which welcomes new members — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.
