U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced the Federal Highway Administration will provide New York a historic investment of $378,414,334 for 2022 as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The senators explained that of that amount for New York $321 million will be for main bridges on a federal-aid highway and over $56 million for bridges “off-system” which will assist bridges typically maintained by local governments like counties or the state.
“Crumbling bridges and roads are a hazard to motorists, and impede economic development. With over 1,700 bridges across New York in poor condition, we can no longer afford to have the mindset of we will cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Senator Schumer. “The over $378 million I secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs law for 2022 alone will finally address this backlog and fix dangerous bridges across Upstate New York, all while creating countless good-paying construction jobs and making roads safer for everyone. With this new funding in hand, New York’s aging infrastructure problems will be water under the bridge and Upstate New York will receive the infrastructure investment it needs.”
“For years, local governments throughout New York State have lacked the necessary funds to maintain hundreds of bridges, leaving many in severe disrepair, inconveniencing commuters and putting our communities at risk of serious accidents,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This historic investment in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure will fix these dangerous bridges and help bolster our local economies by creating good-paying jobs across the state. I’m proud to have worked to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that made the bridge investment program a reality and I’ll keep fighting in the Senate for funds to shore up New York’s transportation infrastructure.”
The senators explained that structurally deficient bridges impact the economy negatively because they are frequently closed or posted for weight restrictions, forcing heavier vehicles such as trucks, buses and farm equipment to find alternate routes that result in lost time and money. According to The Road Information Program, 10% of New York’s bridges are structurally deficient and continue to bear over 11.5 million vehicles per day.
On top of the over $378 million for New York bridge repairs in 2022 alone, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also provides $12.5 billion for a national competitive bridge program that states and localities can apply to. The bill also creates a first of its kind Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, which provides one billion dollars in competitive grants for planning, and projects to remove, retrofit, or mitigate existing highways that were built through neighborhoods and created a barrier to mobility and economic development. The popular RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grants, formerly known as BUILD or TIGER, fund transportation projects of national and regional significance and are funded in the bill at $7.5 billion over five years. The INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) grant program, another competitive program that funds transportation projects with a strong connection to improving freight operations, is funded at $3.2 billion. Finally, New York is also expected to receive $175 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state, and the ability to apply for the $2.5 billion in competitive EV charging grants.