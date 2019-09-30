GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences Surgical Technology Program celebrated its fifth graduating class on Aug. 1 at Geneva High School.
Eleven students graduated this year.
Graduates include Lorana Bergstresser of Penn Yan; Caitlin Brewer of Ovid; Hanah Brier of Auburn; Danielle Brown of Stanley; Deborah Hastings of Iona; Sage Hoff of Canandaigua; Kristy Johnson-Brower of Taberg; Gage Record of Clifton Springs; Janique Shaw of Rochester; and Brianna Shephard and Christol Wright, both of Rochester.
Dr. Susan Carlson, DNP, NPP, RN, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, dean of the college, presided over the evening. Dr. Jose Acevedo, president & CEO of Finger Lakes Health and president, Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, gave the president’s address and Ardelle Bigos, C-MSRN, NE-BC, vice president, nursing, presented the certificates to the graduates. Gage Record gave the student leadership speech. Melissa Daniels-Dolan, AS, CST gave the program director’s address and presented the pins and special awards to the graduates.
Danielle Brown received the surgical technologist student achievement award, given to the student with the highest academic achievement in the surgical technology program.
The Mary Walker Award covers payment of the CST exam for the surgical technology student who has worked diligently to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dream to enter the surgical technology profession. Funding for this award is provided by Carl Belawske. This award was presented to Janique Shaw.
Photos from the event can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org.