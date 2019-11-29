SENECA FALLS — Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship wrapped up its monthly Caring for Community series featuring local non-profits and how they impact the community.
The final session was held on Sunday, Nov. 3 and focused on the Seneca County House of Concern. House of Concern Director Delores Morgan and board member Angel Landis were present to relate the mission and needs of the food pantry.
The House of Concern recently celebrated its 50th year of serving the residents of Seneca County by providing free food and toiletries to those in need. At present, Morgan said that the House of Concern serves approximately 500 families or 1,300 individuals each month. An estimated 40,000 pounds of food is distributed monthly.
The House of Concern relies heavily on the generosity of individuals, churches, and businesses to keep their shelves full. The charity accepts both shelf-stable food items as well as fresh meat, produce, and dairy. It also partners with other non-profits with similar missions to fight hunger such as FoodLink, which collects food from grocery stores and other retailers to give to food pantries throughout Central New York.
The public is welcome to donate clean clothing and household items to be sold in the charity’s thrift shop. The income generated at the store helps to purchase food for the pantry as well as cover overhead and administrative costs.
According to Morgan, about 30 percent of those who rely on the food pantry are elderly. Many others have health and physical issues that make putting a meal on their table a challenge.
Jerry Graziano, senior pastor of Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship expressed his admiration of the House of Concern and its service to the residents of Seneca Falls and Seneca County. “There are very few organizations that have the direct impact on quality of life as the House of Concern. We are privileged to be a part of their work.”