Finger Lakes Health will host open interviews every Wednesday for all open positions.
View a list of open positions at flhealth.org/jobs.
Walk-in interviews will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays (no appointment is necessary) at:
• Human Resources office at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan
• Human Resources office, 45 Seneca St., Geneva
• Human Resources office at Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo
Take a résumé, a summary of work experience or apply online in advance.
Info: (315) 787-4039.
