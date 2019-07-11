Finger Lakes Health will be hosting “Walk-In Wednesday” open interviews every Wednesday for all open positions.
Applicants can view a list of open positions by visiting www.flhealth.org/jobs.
Walk-in interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday (no appointment is necessary) at the following locations:
• Human Resources office at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan
• Human Resources office, 45 Seneca St., Geneva
• Human Resources office at Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo
Applicants are encouraged to take their résumé, a summary of their work experience or apply on-line in advance at www.flhealth.org/jobs.
For more information, contact Human Resources at (315) 787-4039.
