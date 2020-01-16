FAYETTE — A Mastering the College Planning Process seminar for high school juniors and their parents will be offered free from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Fayette Fire Department meeting room, 4200 Route 414.
The seminar will be offered by John Dragone College Guidance Services LLC of Seneca Falls.
A voluntary donation of any amount will benefit Beverly Animal Shelter.
Registration is required.
Seating is limited.
To register, go to www.jdCollegeGuidance.com.
For more information, call (315) 568-9239.