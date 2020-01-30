WATERLOO — A tax foreclosure workshop will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Waterloo Library and Historical Society, 31 E. William St.
If you’re facing a tax foreclosure, you have options. Receive free legal information presented by lawyers from Legal Assistance of Western New York to learn about what your options are.
Resources will be provided to help explain the foreclosure process and the options you may have to prevent the foreclosure.
Families welcome.
Drop in during the hours listed.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Anderson at eanderson@lawny.org or (315) 781-1465.