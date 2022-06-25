GENEVA — Beginning this fall, Geneva City School District residents will be asked to pay their school taxes in a single fall payment.
In a move that the district says will save taxpayers money, GCSD is transferring school tax billing and collection to Ontario County. The county tax schedule requires residents to pay property taxes in their entirety in the fall.
To ease the transition this year, school district residents will be given a two-month grace period — interest and penalties on the Sept. 1, 2022, bill will not be added until after Oct. 31, 2022.
Payment may be made in the county building at 83 Seneca St. in Geneva or by mail to Ontario County Treasurers’ Office, 20 Ontario St., Canandaigua, NY 14424. Taxpayers will receive a receipt immediately when paying in person and within a matter of days for mail-in payments.
The change is estimated to save the district approximately $50,000 a year in financing expenditures.
Taxes not paid by Nov. 1 will be re-levied by the counties or collected by the city of Geneva, whichever is applicable, with interest and penalties.
The Geneva City School District Board of Education approved the consolidation of services, moving tax bills and collection to Ontario County, at its May 18 meeting.
Taxpayers with an escrow account should notify their bank of the change.