ROCHESTER — A home flipping workshop with special guest Tarek El Moussa will be offered 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 to 26 at Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 E. Main St.
El Moussa from HGTV’s Flip or Flop will conduct the three-day workshop that includes a property bus tour. Learn how to find, fund, fix, flip and hold properties in Upstate New York for maximum profit. Use the same systems that experts Glenn and Amber Schworm have used to flip more than 500 houses in Upstate New York, and are now helping everyday people create wealth through real estate investing.
The workshop includes:
• 3Three days of hands-on instruction with experienced real estate experts
• Bus tour ride along with on-the-job training at actual properties in your area
• Home flipping checklist: Everything you need to know to successfully flip your property profitably
• Home flipping evaluator: The proven formula to calculate renovation and after-repair costs that puts you in a position to get the best deal
Cost: $197/advance, includes free guest ticket; or $249 at the door.
Register at homeflippingworkshop.com or call 1-877-322-8864.