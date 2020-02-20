CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will host Nutrition Services open interviews on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m.
The interviews will be held in the George Ewing Conference Room on the ground floor of the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at F.F. Thompson Hospital. The parking lot closest to the Constellation Center is accessed via a private drive — called The Thompson Way — off West Street.
The Nutrition Services department is hiring both full- and part-time cafeteria and nutrition care associates. All applicants must be available to work rotating weekends and holidays. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, a retirement plan, competitive pay rates, tuition assistance and paid time off.
Candidates must apply online prior to the open interviews, at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers. They are then asked to take their résumés to the interviews, along with five references. These must include three professional references.
Those who are unable to attend but would like to schedule an interview are encouraged to fill out an application at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers, additionally following up by emailing Connie.Armstrong@ThompsonHealth.org.