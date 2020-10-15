Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.