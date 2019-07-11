SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Housing Coalition will present the Rentwise program this summer.
RentWise is a tenant education program which teaches people how to become more successful renters and how to find and keep decent rental housing. Renters who complete this six hours of learning will receive a workbook and a certificate of completion to show potential landlords and property managers that they want to be good tenants.
Evictions are costly, time-consuming and stressful for both landlords and tenants. This course can be used to mitigate tensions between a landlord and a tenant who is a potential candidate for eviction. Additionally, this course is an excellent opportunity to prevent potential issues because it educates first-time renters on how to be respectable tenants and good neighbors.
Sponsored by Seneca Housing Inc., this class is free and open to the public.
Classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 22 and 29 Seneca Housing, 11 Auburn Road (Routes 5&20).
Free pizza, soft drinks and bottled water will be provided each week.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call (315) 568-2200.
