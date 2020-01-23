SODUS — A tax foreclosure workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at the Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple Ave.
If you’re facing a tax foreclosure, you have options. Attend a tax foreclosure workshop to receive free legal information presented by lawyers from Legal Assistance of Western New York to learn about options moving forward. Resources will be provided to help explain the foreclosure process and the options you may have to prevent the foreclosure.
Families welcome. Drop in during the hours listed.
For more information, contact: Elizabeth Anderson at eanderson@lawny.org or (315) 781-1465.