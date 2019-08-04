SENECA FALLS — Empire Farm Days, the three-day agricultural and rural living showcase, will be Aug. 6 to 8 at Rodman Lott and Son Farms, 2973 Route 414.
Event visitors find 300 acres of seminars, exhibits, information, experts for question and answer, and demonstrations of all types and sizes of equipment, and live animal presentations.
New for 2019 will be the opportunity to test drive several brands of compact tractors, larger than a garden tractor and just right for small farm enterprises. Other Ride and Drive areas will feature trucks, ATVs and sport vehicles, and land-handling equipment with well-known brands.
Large field crop demonstrations offer a look at haying and tillage equipment at work. There also are daily demonstrations of a grinder that pulverizes unwanted field stone.
The New York Beef Producers offer daily cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance training, and a new demonstration on what to expect from a state Department of Transportation truck and trailer inspection.
The Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York producers will have information and live trees. See working log handling equipment and talk with forestry processing, wood chipper, and wood stove vendors.
Live horse demonstrations in the Runnings Round-Up Pen include the opportunity to talk with equine rescue group Begin Again Horse Rescue (Thursday) and wild Mustang trainers Jack and Emma Minteer (Wednesday) about adoption programs, plus enjoy a performance by teenage trick rider Courtney Jean Schum (Tuesday).
There also will be exhibits by maple producers, wine makers, faculty and staff with college programs offering agricultural degree programs and Extension education, and a dozen agricultural publications. Exhibitors also include land management representatives with information on insurance, and buying, renting, and leasing land.
New York Farm Bureau and at the New York Farm Bureau Foundation Family Education Center staff have membership info and teaching resources to share. The state Department of Agriculture and Markets provides info on animal health, selling at farmers’ markets, food safety certification, risk management, and much more. Conservation organizations offer info on how to attract pollinators and bluebirds, and how to discourage predator species.
Soil Health specialists and farmer panels will present daily sessions on how to properly manage soil, reduce erosion, and use cover crops to enhance soil for field crop and vegetable production. Seminars will address pesticide handling and invasive species alerts.
Dairy Profit Seminars on Tuesday and Wednesday will offer info on dairy industry careers, and on Thursday Cornell Pro-Dairy will celebrate the Junior Dairy Leaders program’s 20th anniversary.
Free health screenings for skin cancer, vision and hearing function are offered on Tuesday and Wednesday with the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health. Staff will be doing blood pressure checks daily from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and will have personal protective equipment and power takeoff shields available for purchase.
At the farm pond, try pedal-drive kayaks, standup paddleboards, and other water equipment. Life vests are provided; a parent must sign permission for those younger than 18; and a five-minute safety lesson will be presented prior to tryouts. Exhibitors also include with farm-theme toys, clothing, and home décor items.
Empire Farm Days is organized by the Empire State Potato Growers. Show admission is free; parking is $10/vehicle.
Info: empirefarmdays.com, Facebook and Instagram, or 877-697-7837.
