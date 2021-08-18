The Fury Basketball Club will once again be offering its Fall Ball Basketball Program to interested boys and girls in grades 5—12. This will be the program’s 11th season and promises to be an exciting one.
The season begins Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 31. Teams practice once a week and attend three local tournaments.
Registration and player fee information is available on the website at: www.flfury.com or contact Bob Guy at Rguy2@rochester.rr.com.
The tryout dates at the Tri-County Sports Complex in Macedon are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 23 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Players need to register for tryouts on the website or bring a parent to the tryout site. There is no fee to tryout.