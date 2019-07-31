BRANCHPORT — Finger Lakes Museum kayak instructors recently acquired certification.
The museum recently hosted an American Canoe Association kayak instructor training course, with several staff, volunteers and community members attending. Tom Nickels of RiverWind Kayak led the three-day kayak instructor-training course. The course included daily classroom instruction and hours in the water, taking place at the museum’s campus on the bank of Sugar Creek.
Participants received personalized attention regarding the skills needed to properly instruct others on the sport of kayaking and took to practicing those skills in the water as well.
FLM Program Director Debbie Lyon said “An ACA certification is considered the ‘gold star’ of knowledge.”
Now that the museum’s paddling events are led by certified instructors, the events can be listed on the Association’s website, increasing the museum’s exposure. Those who earned certification include Debbie Lyon, program director, Gail Pollard, grants administrator and Board Advisory member, Pat Atkinson, educator and Brenda Travis, long-time museum volunteer.
For more information on the Association, its mission and benefits of membership, visit www.americancanoe.org.
To learn more about RiverWind Kayak and course offerings, visit www.riverwindkayak.com.
For Finger Lakes Museum information, including upcoming paddling events, visit www.fingerlakesmuseum.org.
