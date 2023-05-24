GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Stamp Club will host a Covid Stamp Show Thursday afternoon at the Methodist Church, 340 Main St.
Those planning to attend should use the church’s rear entrance off William Street. The meeting will be held in the first room on the right.
Doors open at 1 p.m. The club’s regular meeting begins at 1:30 p.m., following by the exhibition and showing.
The exhibition will feature recent stamps issued by many countries to provide information and support for work and workers during the covid pandemic.
Stamp club meetings are open to the public.