TYRE — The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance will host its annual brochure exchange at 10 a.m. May 18 at del Lago Resort & Casino.
Tourism and hospitality-related businesses can meet with industry peers and share information about what is taking place at their establishments.
“While exchanging literature and networking, we will all get a better idea of what is going on in the region, allowing us to work collaboratively and enhance the visitor experience,” FLTA President Cindy Kimble said.
There is no cost to FLTA members. Non-members can participate for a $100 fee.
To attend, register on Eventbrite or call the FLTA office at (315) 536-7488 by Friday.