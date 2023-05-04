TYRE — The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance will host its annual tourism brochure exchange from 10 a.m. to noon May 17 at del Lago Resort & Casino.
The Alliance’s nearly 700 partner organizations are invited to participate at the promotional and networking event.
Participating businesses bring up to 500 brochures to share with others, allowing colleagues to stack their brochure racks to serve visitors and refer travelers to each other’s businesses.
Guests may arrive by 9:30 a.m. to set up. There is no cost for FLTA partner businesses. Non-members will be charged $100. A free lunch will be served following the event.
To attend, register on Everbrite or contact the FLTA office at 315-536-7488 by the end of business May 12.
Founded in 1919, Penn Yan-based FLTA is recognized as the oldest regional destination organization in the country, serving the 9,000-square-mile Finger Lakes Region.