SODUS — The First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus is hosting what it is calling the biggest, best, most AMAZING Rummage Sale of the summer on church grounds, 37 West Main St. in the village(across from CVS).
It will be Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday, Aug. 3 is "$2 per bag day" from 9 a.m. to noon.
Incredible bargains include:
A huge selection of clothing for the entire family: Beautiful summer and winter wear of all kinds from causal and comfy to dressy;
Kitchen stuff: Tools, small appliances, bakeware, pots and pans, serving pieces, cutlery;
Knick knacks: Glassware, holiday items, purses, backpacks, jewelry, toys, games, puzzles;
Home décor items: Linens of all kinds, bedspreads, antiques and collectibles, gift items, books.
Organizers say it is more than you can imagine.
If you would like to donate items, take them to the church Monday through Friday from 9 to noon when the church is open. The last day items will be accepted is July 26. Only clean items in good condition and no exercise equipment or computers; they do not sell.
Questions? Call the church at (315) 483-6284.
