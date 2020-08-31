ROMULUS — Seneca County first responders’ wireless communications will benefit from one of 22 new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements, which will be built in the town of Romulus.
This new infrastructure is part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority — an independent agency within the federal government.
The dedicated mobile broadband has always-on priority and pre-emption for first responders.
New York agencies on FirstNet also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 land-based and airborne deployable network assets. These portable cell sites can either be deployed for planned events or in emergencies at no additional charge. FirstNet Response Operations — led by a group of former first responders — guides the deployment of the FirstNet deployable assets based on the needs of public safety.
The program provides free smartphones for life for public safety agencies, spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management and 911 operations.
For more information, go to FirstNet.com.