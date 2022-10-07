GENEVA — Five confirmed harmful algal blooms were identified Oct. 2 on the north end of Seneca Lake.
Trained volunteers from Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association located the blooms near the Geneva lakefront area and on the northeast shore in Seneca County.
A sixth bloom was reported, but could not be confirmed because a photo was not submitted.
This week is the last official week of Pure Waters monitoring of the shoreline for HABs, although some volunteers will continue to check throughout October.
If anyone believe they have seen a bloom, they are asked to take a photo and email it to habsdirector@senecalake.org, along with the location.