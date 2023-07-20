Five juniors from Seneca County — representing Romulus, Waterloo and Seneca Falls — successfully completed American Legion Boys State this year.
American Legion Boys State is a week-long program, held June 25-30 this year at Morrisville State College. It immerses high school youth (currently completing their junior year) in citizenship and leadership training.
The 2022-23 local contingent included students Quan Cao, Michael Gill, Deakyn Hughes, Matthew Mahoney and Logan Pettingill along with Seneca County Commander Jacque Pethybridge and Adjutant Stanley Grela.
Attendees learn the practical aspects of government as it exists in New York state and come to recognize that the individual is integral to the character and success of government. They also participate in physical fitness, teamwork and other activities under the guidance of American Legion counselors and U.S. Marines.
Boys State is an objective citizenship training program, which instills individual responsibility to the community, state and nation. It is operated on a two-party system on the basis of the political government organization as it exists in New York at all levels from local municipalities to the state.