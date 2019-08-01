ROCHESTER — Five Star Bank recently signed on as the title sponsor of Rochester’s summer concert series, Party in the Park, for three years.
Hosted by the City of Rochester, Five Star Bank Party in the Park is held from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 8 in the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Park, 353 Court St.
For details, visit www.rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park/lineup.
