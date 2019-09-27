HAMMONDSPORT — Finger Lakes Boating Museum, 8231 Pleasant Valley Road, is celebrating its five-year anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The schedule is:
Celebration remarks at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by boat builders’ descendants sharing family histories at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Face painting and Build a Boat activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Float Your Boat children’s program will be offered at 1 p.m.
Guided tours will be available on the hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wine and beer tasting will be offered by Dr. Konstantin Frank, Pleasant Valley Wines and Brewery of Broken Dreams from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There also will be a door prize drawing at 3 p.m.
TimberStone Grill will provide food concession from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Music will be provided by Bruce Holler from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Peter Hutchings from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
For more information, call (607) 569-2222 or visit flbm.org.