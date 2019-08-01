Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has earned a five-star rating for its financial strength and stability from Bauer Financial Inc., a bank and credit union rating firm.
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union was established in 1967 and operates offices in Geneva, Ovid and Phelps.
For details, visit www.flfcu.org.
