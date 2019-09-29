Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York reminds residents that eating more fruits and vegetables will help their family stay healthy.
Tips include:
- Keep fruits and veggies where they’re easy to see. For instance, have a bowl of fresh fruit on the kitchen table, and remind others to wash the fruit before eating.
- Store ready-to-eat fruit and veggie snacks in the fridge. For instance, peel and section oranges. Store in plastic snack bags or covered bowls in the fridge. Store sliced vegetables in the refrigerator in snack bags or clear containers and serve with dips like hummus, tzatziki, baba ganoosh or guacamole.
- Toss veggies with cooked pasta and a favorite oil and vinegar dressing for a ready-to-eat salad.
- Make veggie or fruit kabobs. Assemble chunks of melon, apple, orange and pear on skewers. For a raw veggie version, use vegetables like zucchini, cucumber, sweet peppers or tomatoes.
- Whip up a dip for veggies with yogurt and seasonings such as herbs or garlic. Serve with raw vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, or cauliflower. Pair fruit chunks with yogurt flavored with cinnamon or vanilla extract.
For more ideas, visit grabthegoodstuff.org.