GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health Human Resources Department has moved its Geneva office from 45 Seneca St. to Finger Lakes Health Commons at 789 Pre-Emption Road.
Finger Lakes Health also has human resources offices at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, and at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
Human Resources will now be in Finger Lakes Health Commons along with FLH Medical, P.C. Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery, part of the largest team of orthopaedic providers in the Finger Lakes region, and FLH Medical, P.C. Urgent Care, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
For those interested in employment, Finger Lakes Health is hosting “Walk-In Wednesday” open interviews every Wednesday for all open positions listed at www.flhealth.org/jobs. No appointment is necessary and interviews are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the new Geneva Human Resources office, as well as at:
• Human Resources office at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan;
• Human Resources office at Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo.
Applicants are encouraged to take their résumé, a summary of their work experience or apply on-line in advance at www.flhealth.org/jobs.
For more information, contact Human Resources at (315) 787-4039.