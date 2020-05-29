GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has received a $5,000 donation through the Stork Insurance Agency from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Nominated by Steven Stork of the Stork Insurance Agency, the donation will go directly to Finger Lakes Health, a nonprofit organization dedicated to partnering with communities to improve health and promote well-being.
“The Stork Family have worked with Finger Lakes Health for three generations, and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Stork. “Finger Lakes Health has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $5,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”
Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying, “We will use the funds to purchase and maintain much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).”
Kelley added, “This grant will go a long way to ensure that we continue to protect our staff, patients and residents at Geneva General Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and our four long-term care facilities.”
In addition to the $1M emergency community support grants, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance already committed to invest $375,000 into local nonprofits in 2020 through the Independent Agent Giving programs, Make More Happen and Change Agents.
