BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum has received a Corning Inc. Foundation Grant.
The foundation is a charitable contributions organization established by Corning Inc. in 1952. Through leadership and collaboration, the Foundation strives to foster vibrant, enriching, and supportive Corning communities. The Foundation focuses on education, human services, culture, and volunteerism in Corning business locations.
The museum is committed to promoting education of the Finger Lakes region to the community, falling in line with the Foundation’s four-focus area. The grant was awarded in support of a Southern Tier marketing initiative, outlined by the museum to attract residents of that area to the museum for programs and events.
For additional information, visit www.fingerlakesmuseum.org or contact the museum at (315) 595-2200.