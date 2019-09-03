BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum, 3369 Guyanoga Road, has received a Trees for Tribs Grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The museum’s project includes the planting of more than 3,000 native trees and shrubs to improve wildlife habitat, water quality and climate resiliency along Sugar Creek.
To continue the conservation efforts, the museum will offer free trees and shrubs to Keuka Lake watershed residents.
Winged sumac, red osier dogwood and silky dogwood trees and shrubs will be available.
Residents can pick up two trees/shrubs per household from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sept. 20 at the museum.
For details, visit www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/trees-for-tribs or call (315) 595-2200.