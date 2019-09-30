BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum has received the Hydro Flask Parks For All product donation grant.
The Hydro Flask brand aims to inspire a joyful, active lifestyle and this matches well with the active, outdoor programs that the FLM offers throughout the seasons.
Several months ago, the FLM received a state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Trees for Tribs grant. FLM staff and volunteers have been working diligently to plant the 3,000 trees as part of the grant. Visitors to the Museum campus will see hundreds of seedlings protected in their tree tubes, which help preserve the riparian buffer of Sugar Creek and Keuka Lake. The hefty work of planting these trees could not have been successful without the volunteer planting teams.
Additional teams — corporate teams, Scout troops and others — are welcome to help plant more trees next spring.The museum will provide a free Hydro Flask 21 oz. vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle to the first 100 volunteers.
For additional information, visit www.fingerlakesmuseum.org or contact the Museum at (315) 595-2200.