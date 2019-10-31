CANANDAIGUA — Almost 600 participants from the Finger Lakes Region joined the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $95,000 to fund dementia care, support and research programs.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the volunteers on our planning committee and our generous supporters,” said Alzheimer’s Association board member Ray Jacobi who lost both his mother and his mother-in-law to dementia. “We would like to thank Shelby Ascroft, Megan Griffin Adams, Alice Berry, Norma Holland Mann, Jim Lindner, Judy Pastusec and Sandy Tramacera for their incredible efforts in helping us make the 2019 Finger Lakes Walk to End Alzheimer’s a success,” said Jacobi.
The event brought together individuals who live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, their care partners and friends, and families that lost their loved ones to dementia. Participants spotlighted the disease that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed and raised funds to advance dementia research.
Several area schools and colleges participated in the event, including top fundraising teams Sigma Kappa Theta Pi team from SUNY Geneseo and the cheerleaders from Fairport High School. Participants completed a 1.2- or a 2.2-mile walk and learned about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, advocacy opportunities and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising for this event continues until Dec. 31 at alz.org/walk.
More than 400,000 individuals live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and more than 1 million caregivers provide unpaid care to their loved ones in New York state.
The Finger Lakes Walk was sponsored by Edward Jones (national presenting sponsor), Wegmans (presenting sponsor), and WROC-TV and 98.9 The Buzz (media sponsors). The year’s corporate partners are Auction Direct, Dunkin’, Ferona, Sedgwick Business Interiors and Stewart Title Insurance.
Visit alz.org/rochesterny or call 24/7 Helpline 1-800-272-3900.