GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Welcome Center’s second annual “Made in the Finger Lakes” event will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 35 Lakefront Drive.
As part of “Small Business Saturday,” more than 30 Finger Lakes vendors will be selling one-of-a-kind, locally made items.
Sample New York state wine, craft beer, cider, spirits and food, or craft your own “Made in the Finger Lakes” gift bag with items purchased from participating vendors. There will be apparel, artwork, crafts, woodwork, books and more.
New York Kitchen’s Chefs will showcase a live cooking demonstration and tasting, along with the opportunity to purchase New York Kitchen gift cards.