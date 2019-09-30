CANANDAIUGA — Finger Lakes Community College offers free classes in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties for adults who want to get a high school diploma and move onto more advanced training.
Students can enroll at any time and work at their own pace. A high school diploma is a requirement for FLCC’s short-term job training programs and one- and two-year academic programs.
Short-term job training options at FLCC include machining, mechatronics, phlebotomy, certified nurse assistant and medical administrative assistant. Academic programs include culinary arts, viticulture and wine technology, tourism management, paralegal and accounting.
Classes that prepare students for the Test Assessing Secondary Completion, or TASC, to get a high school equivalency diploma are offered in Canandaigua, Geneva, Naples, Newark, Penn Yan, Sodus, Wolcott and Victor. FLCC offers small class sizes and a mix of day and evening classes for students’ convenience. More information and class schedules are available online at www.flcc.edu/abe.
Spanish speakers can attend TASC preparation in their own language at a special program offered in Lyons and Geneva.
Before beginning one of these programs, students must make an appointment to meet with an FLCC representative by calling (585) 785-1431 or 785-1544.