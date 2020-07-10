CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Empire State College have partnered to allow guaranteed admission of FLCC graduates who have earned an associate degree in networking and cybersecurity into SUNY Empire’s new bachelor of science in security studies program.
SUNY Empire’s bachelor of science in security studies will help prepare qualified professionals to meet the national and global security challenges of the 21st century in high demand areas such as homeland security, emergency management, disaster relief, and law enforcement.
The agreement was formalized with an online ceremony that included faculty and staff from FLCC, Empire State and SUNY administration.
Accepted graduates of FLCC’s networking and cybersecurity program will bring their design, troubleshooting, and security skills to SUNY Empire’s program, the first fully online, accredited bachelor of science in security studies degree program within the SUNY system. Many FLCC students could complete their bachelor’s degree in about three years, saving them time and money on their education. The FLCC associate degree is also fully online, making the complete pathway accessible anywhere in New York state and beyond.
SUNY Empire and FLCC have enjoyed longstanding articulation agreements. Since 2013, 259 students have transferred from FLCC to SUNY Empire to study business, human services, science, math and technology. This latest agreement is designed to support transfer students during their transition to a baccalaureate degree program with an educational model that is flexible, affordable, and allows them to continue their education in the Finger Lakes community.
The SUNY Empire and FLCC pathway also allows students to transfer as many as 79 lower-division credits to SUNY Empire, more than half of the 124 credits required to earn a bachelor’s degree. In addition to traditional transfer credit for courses completed at FLCC, SUNY Empire also offers the opportunity for students to earn college credits for work and life experience through its prior learning assessment process, which will help to reduce the overall cost of the bachelor’s degree, and help graduates enter the workforce quickly, and without comprising their education.