CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College students will share their talents in end-of-semester music events between Dec. 9 and 14.
Student jazz ensembles give two concerts, each starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Stage 14 at the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
Monday’s concert will feature the Friday Band, directed by David McGuire, professor of music, playing songs and instrumental arrangements of jazz and indie standards by Eddie Harris, Thelonius Monk, Frank Sinatra, Tom Waits, Alec Wilder and others. Geoff Smith, professor of music, will direct two additional jazz ensembles. Tuesday’s concert will feature the ensembles of FLCC adjunct music instructors Craig Snyder, Phil Lake, and Dylon Walbridge.
Then, on Friday, Dec. 13, student ensembles will present their annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium, also at the main campus. The event will feature the percussion, guitar and vocal jazz ensembles along with the College Singers.
Under the direction of Mark Arnold, adjunct instructor of music, the guitar ensemble will perform “Ratjetoe”, a collection of Dutch folk songs arranged by Annette Kruisbrink. The songs highlight some of the many ways the guitar can be played. Arnold said “interesting textures and sounds are created by the various ways the instruments are plucked, strummed, struck and manipulated.”
The College Singers, a choral group directed by Ines Draskovic, associate professor of music, will perform selections from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Les Miserables,” the spoken piece, “Geographical Fugue” and various New Year selections.
In addition to the College Singers, adjunct instructor Maria Gillard’s vocal jazz ensemble will perform “Silent Night” in German, “The World for Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and various jazz standards. The group will be accompanied by a rhythm section that includes students Jonah Hettel on drums, Colton Iovoli on bass and ensemble accompanist, and adjunct faculty member Walbridge on piano. Students Julia and Derek Corsner will give solo performances.
The vocal jazz ensemble and College Singers will perform many the same pieces the following day, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the United Church at the corner of Gibson and Main streets in Canandaigua.
All events are free and open to the public.