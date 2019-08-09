Finger Lakes Community College will host information sessions in August on two short-term technology programs that begin in September.
FLCC staff will give an overview and answer questions about the six-month advanced manufacturing machinist program at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the G.W. Lisk Technology Center, 39 Pearl St., Clifton Springs. The training program is held at G.W. Lisk’s facility from September through March 2020; students learn to use computerized machine tools for precision parts in the aerospace, automotive, medical and other industries.
The college will host an information session on the 12-week mechatronic technology program at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the FLCC Victor Campus Center, 200 Victor Heights Parkway, off Route 251. Classes run from September through December at the Victor Campus Center; students learn the mechanical and electrical fundamentals common to many local businesses and earn certifications in soldering.
Both programs have a near 100 percent placement rate due to high demand for technology skills in the Rochester region. FLCC staff will also provide assistance with grant funding to cover the cost of tuition for those who attend one or both sessions.
All registration is online at www.flcc.edu/pdce under “Manufacturing Programs” or call (585) 785-1670.
