CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will host its Fall Open House for prospective students on Nov. 9, including tours of specialized studios and labs visitors typically cannot see when classes are in session.
“Our goal is to be as accessible as possible because we know the impact higher education makes for our students and the community,” said Matthew Stever, FLCC director of admissions.
“We host Fall Open House on a Saturday to accommodate the busy schedules of our prospective students and their families. In addition, FLCC has eliminated our application fee to provide access for all members of our community.”
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration in the lobby of the main campus at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Registration is online at flcc.edu/visit. For questions, contact the Admissions Office at (585) 785-1000 or admissions@flcc.edu.
FLCC President Robert Nye will greet visitors before a continental breakfast and trade-show style fair during which students can speak directly to professors, financial aid counselors and other professionals.
The rest of the Fall Open House is organized so families can customize their visit, attending information sessions or tours that most interest them. Students can learn about study abroad and honors classes and get advice on selecting a major and building a plan for transfer to a four-year college.
Visitors will have an opportunity to see the music recording studios, the game programming and design lab, the fine arts and graphic design suite, and the nursing lab.
FLCC will also offer tours of student housing; the new athletic fields, which opened earlier this year; and New York Kitchen on Lakeshore Drive, where FLCC culinary arts students get hands-on instruction.
More information about FLCC programs is online at flcc.edu.