CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will host a SUNY Financial Aid Day workshop at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
FLCC staff will provide students and their families with assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid online. The FAFSA is the required first step to receiving any federal or state loans or grants, including the New York State Excelsior Scholarship.
After a brief introduction to the financial aid process, guests will convene in a computer lab to complete the FAFSA form. The event is open to all regardless of which colleges students plan to attend. A Spanish-speaking financial aid counselor will be available to assist bilingual families.
Entry is free but registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, is required at flcc.edu/offices/financial-aid. Those who register will receive detailed information on what documents to bring.
For more information, contact the FLCC Financial Aid Office at (585) 785-1276.