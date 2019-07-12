CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College has introduced new transfer degrees in American Sign Language, mathematics, creative writing and theatre arts — all open for enrollment in fall 2019.
The degrees were previously areas of concentration, or tracks, within the liberal arts degree programs. By converting them to degrees, students have an easier time finding courses of study that interest them at a two-year level and that will transfer to a related four-year program.
“This evolution of our liberal arts tracks into specific degree programs is a response to student interests and community needs. For example, the Rochester area has one of the largest Deaf populations in the United States. Our American Sign Language degree gives students a solid foundation for further study in a very important field for our region,” said FLCC President Robert Nye.
ASL students typically transfer to programs at Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Keuka College, the University of Rochester and the University of Buffalo.
The mathematics degree prepares students for related four-year programs at a wide range of institutions, including SUNY Geneseo and the University of Rochester. Career paths include education, data science, insurance underwriting and operations research.
The creative writing degree transfers into related programs at several SUNY schools, Syracuse University, Ithaca College and many others. The theatre arts degree provides instruction in technical production, acting, and communications skills needed in this field. Students have the opportunity to participate in theatrical performances in their first semester.
FLCC now offers 61 degree and certificate programs at its main campus and campus centers in Geneva, Newark and Victor. The college also offers 12 programs that can be taken entirely online, including computer science and psychology.
The deadline to apply to attend FLCC is Aug. 23; the deadline to register for classes is noon on Aug. 30. The fall semester begins on Sept. 3.
More information about programs is available online at flcc.edu. Questions can be directed to the One Stop Center at (585) 785-1000 or onestop@flcc.edu.
