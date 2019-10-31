CANANDAIGUA — After graduating from Penn Yan Academy, Ross Kircher enrolled in college but soon found it wasn’t for him. He went to work full-time at a winery owned by family friends.
Kircher was grateful for the opportunity. But after 12 years on the customer service side of the business, he wanted to do something more hands-on. “I felt like I had hit a ceiling, and I started looking at trade professions,” said Kircher. “I was looking for something with good turnaround, without a lot of investment.”
His father suggested the advanced manufacturing machining training program offered by Finger Lakes Community College in partnership with ITT Goulds Pumps. After one of his friends completed it and quickly found work, Kircher decided to give it a go.
That was last spring.
On Friday, Sept. 20, Kircher stood at a podium in The Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls to give remarks at a celebratory luncheon for graduates of the program. “This program has been an excellent learning experience,” he said, adding that each of his fellow graduates deserves a “pat on the back” for tackling lessons in trigonometry and blue prints while learning how to operate high-tech equipment.
In addition to Kircher, speakers at the event included FLCC President Robert K. Nye, ITT Goulds Pumps General Manager Christopher Klasner, FLCC Director of Workforce Development Todd Sloane, and Bob Aronson, executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. Representatives from the office of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed were also among those in attendance.
The advanced manufacturing machinist training program is an expansion of FLCC’s partnership with another manufacturer, G.W. Lisk Co. in Clifton Springs. Both programs were created to address the shortage of machinists in modern, computerized manufacturing facilities in the Rochester and Finger Lakes areas.
The first class of machinist students from ITT Goulds graduated in September 2015. The program consists of classroom and hands-on work in topics such as technical math, robotics and CNC mill and lathe operation.
Kircher said he has found satisfaction in the new field. “You’re operating this expensive piece of machinery, and it’s in the background; not a lot of people know what machinists are,” he said. “Yet you play a really important role in everyone’s daily lives.”
Five of the 10 graduates, including Kircher, have accepted positions to work at ITT Goulds Pumps. Two others have accepted positions elsewhere — one at WMT Precision, formerly Weaver Machine in Auburn, and the other at ValveTech in Phelps. The three remaining graduates are in the process of interviewing and reviewing offers.
The graduates are Brent DeBois of Auburn; Mark Pohlman, Anthony Pellicano and Stephen Smith, all of Canandaigua; Joanne Bailey of Clyde; Ross Kircher of Penn Yan; Kenneth Fegley and Christopher Fountaine, both of Seneca Falls; Andrew Everett of Waterloo; and Mustafizur Rahman of Victor.
For more information about the FLCC advanced manufacturing machinist program at ITT Goulds Pumps or G.W. Lisk Co., contact Andréa Badger at FLCC at (585) 785-1906 or Andrea.Badger@flcc.edu.