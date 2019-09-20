CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College is enrolling students in two new, short-term health care training programs: phlebotomy technician and medical administrative assistant.
Both courses begin in September and are scheduled in the evening to allow those already employed to upgrade skills without taking time off daytime jobs.
The phlebotomy course provides training in the knowledge and skills necessary to safely obtain blood specimens for laboratory analysis in hospitals, medical offices and other settings. This course runs Mondays through Wednesdays, 6 to 9:30 p.m., from Sept. 23 to Nov. 25 at the FLCC Geneva Campus Center, 63 Pulteney St. Students who complete the program will be eligible to take the National Healthcareer Association phlebotomy tech nician exam. Tuition, including texts, is $2,099.
The medical administrative assistant course prepares students for clerical positions in the healthcare industry and includes training in medical terminology, insurance billing and coding, and the management of medical records. Classes run Mondays and Wednesday, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Sept. 30 through Nov. 20, at the FLCC main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Tuition, including texts, is $1,399.
For more information or to enroll in the courses, contact the FLCC Professional Development and Continuing Education Office at (585) 785-1760 or email to pdce@flcc.edu.