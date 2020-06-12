CANANDAIGUA — Rising high school juniors and seniors and homeschooled students can now get up to 100 percent off tuition for Finger Lakes Community College summer classes through the Early College Scholars program.
Early College Scholars allows students who have not yet graduated high school an opportunity to get college credit with a scholarship covering 50 percent of tuition.
For summer 2020, students who meet income guidelines can get a scholarship covering full tuition. Tuition for a typical three-credit course is $591.
The funding has been provided by the FLCC Foundation, which raises private sector support for educational programming. Income thresholds are based on family size; for example, a family of four with an annual income of $47,638 or less can qualify for a full-tuition scholarship.
“Early College Scholars is a longstanding year-round program at FLCC. Since many summer options are no longer available for teenagers, we worked with our Foundation to find a way to make summer classes even more affordable for rising juniors and seniors,” said Robert Nye, president of FLCC.
The scholarship does not cover books or the $37 per-credit-hour fee (a three-credit course fee would be $111).
Students may review summer course offerings on the summer sessions webpage at flcc.edu/summer.
All summer classes are remote with most online on your own schedule and others with scheduled online lectures. Available courses include several introductory level classes: Public Speaking, Introduction to Programming, English 101, Early Western Civilization, Pre-Calculus and Introduction to Nutrition.
“Taking FLCC summer classes offers high school students the opportunity to test-drive college-level coursework and save money, depending on where the student ultimately plans to attend college,” said Carol Urbaitis, FLCC vice president of enrollment management.
The next four-week summer sessions begin on June 22 and July 20; the next six-week summer session begins on July 6. The dates will appear in the course listing.
Students who identify courses they want to take can apply for the scholarship and register for classes with a single form available online at flcc.edu/highschool.
For questions about Early College Scholars and the scholarship program, email to secondaryprograms@flcc.edu.