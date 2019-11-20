CANANDAIGUA — The History, Culture & Diversity Speaker Series will continue with “‘How do We Overcome this Troubled Past?’ Understanding New York Histories through Indigenous Art,” from 12:40 to 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 in Room 2775 at Finger Lakes Community College’s main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
This talk, honoring Native American History Month, will be presented by Gwendolyn Saul, curator of Native American ethnography at the New York State Museum.
Plan to arrive early for parking; disabled accessible parking available.
For more information, contact Robert Brown at Robert.Brown@flcc.edu or (585) 785-1307.