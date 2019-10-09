CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will welcome prospective students and their families on Columbus Day, Oct. 14, at the main campus in Canandaigua and the Victor Campus Center.
The Victor Campus Center event focuses on five technology degrees: engineering science, networking and security, mechanical technology, architectural technology, and instrumentation and control technologies.
It opens at 11 a.m. with an opportunity to visit classrooms and talk to professors. At 12:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy a free picnic lunch and hear remarks by alumni. The Victor Campus Center is at 200 Victor Heights Parkway, off Route 251, just west of the village.
Also on Columbus Day, students and their families can sign up for small-group visits at the main campus, starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. These two-hour visits are limited to just four people in the group to provide personalized information. The visit begins with an overview of FLCC, including the application process, academic programs, student life and support services. It will be followed by a tour of the main campus, including the adjacent student housing complex.
Reservations for the main campus and Victor center events can be made online at flcc.edu/visit.
In related news, FLCC will host free workshops to help students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on Oct. 23 and Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the main campus. The facilitator for these workshops is bilingual and can provide instruction Spanish. Reservations are online at flcc.edu/financialaid.
For more information about FLCC programs and events, visit flcc.edu.