GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Community College Viticulture Club will hold a pop-up wine tasting event at the college’s Viticulture and Wine Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The center is at 100 Empire Drive, off Pre-Emption Road.
The cost is $10 a person to taste a flight of five wines. Proceeds pay for viticulture club activities to supplement program coursework.
FLCC offers two-year degree and one-year certificate programs in viticulture and wine technology. Information is available at flcc.edu/viticulture.