CANANDAIGUA — Registration is open for the Finger Lakes Community College Winter Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the main campus.
This event, held during winter break for local high schools, is an opportunity for visitors to experience FLCC while classes are in session and to speak directly to faculty and students.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with registration in the lobby of the main campus at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Registration is online at flcc.edu/visit.
For questions, contact the Admissions Office at (585) 785-1278 or admissions@flcc.edu.
FLCC President Robert Nye will greet visitors at 9:30 a.m. before an information session on admissions and financial aid.
The rest of the Winter Open House is organized so families can customize their visit, attending information sessions or tours of the academic facilities that most interest them.
Guests will have the opportunity to join a student-led tour and see rooms in the residence hall, The Suites at Laker Landing, adjacent to the main campus.
The event ends with an informal question-and-answer session with the admissions team.
More information about FLCC programs is online at flcc.edu.